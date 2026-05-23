Lynx beat Sky 85-75 behind Howard’s 26 points and 14 rebounds

CHICAGO (AP) — Natasha Howard scored 26 points, including 14 in the second quarter, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the…

CHICAGO (AP) — Natasha Howard scored 26 points, including 14 in the second quarter, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Chicago Sky 85-75 on Saturday.

The Lynx (4-2) took the lead for good with less than a minute remaining in the first quarter and they went on to go up 52-38 at halftime. Chicago rallied in the second half and a 3-pointer by Sydney Taylor drew the Sky within 70-67 early in the fourth quarter.

Kayla McBride made consecutive 3s to extend Minnesota’s lead to 76-67 and the Lynx closed out the win despite committing 19 turnovers in the game.

Howard made 10 of 12 shots in her 20-point first half and also grabbed nine of her 14 rebounds.

Minnesota led 24-22 after the first quarter then added the first seven points of the second period. A 3-pointer by Antonia Delaere made it 34-24 with about six minutes left in the quarter. Chicago closed to within 34-29, but Howard scored nine of Minnesota’s next 18 points to finish the half.

Azurá Stevens, who made her season debut, blocked a shot in the lane, grabbed the rebound and hit a 15-foot jumper at the other end to highlight a 10-0 run that got Chicago within 63-57 with 1 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter. She missed the team’s first five games while dealing with a bone bruise in her left knee. She finished with six points in 16 minutes.

Minnesota led 68-58 heading to the fourth.

Minnesota’s three starting guards all average 15 points per game. They combined for 44 points on Saturday. Courtney Williams scored 17, Olivia Miles 14 and McBride 13.

Kamilla Cardoso scored 17 points and Skylar Diggins had 13 points, six rebounds and six assists for Chicago (3-3). Taylor scored 11 points off the bench.

FIRE 99, TEMPO 80

TORONTO (AP) — Emily Engstler had 16 points and seven rebounds, Portland dominated the second half, and the Fire defeated Toronto in the inaugural matchup between these two expansion teams.

The Fire led 66-61 through three quarters and a 3-pointer from Nyadiew Puoch capped an 11-0 run early in the fourth that left Portland in command, 77-63. The Fire (3-3) scored 33 points in the fourth quarter and came up just short of the first 100-point game in their inaugural season. Portland outscored Toronto 55-36 in the second half.

Carla Leite had 15 points and nine assists for Portland, Bridget Carleton added 15 points, Megan Gustafson had 14 and Sarah Ashlee Barker scored 12 for the Fire. Engstler blocked four shots.

Marina Mabrey had 19 points and eight assists for Toronto (3-4) and rookie Kiki Rice matched her season high with 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Brittney Sykes had 10 points.

SPARKS 101, ACES 95

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored a season-high 38 points, Erica Wheeler hit the go-ahead 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter, and Los Angeles defeated Las Vegas.

A 3-pointer by Wheeler capped an 8-0 run for Los Angeles in the first minute of the fourth quarter that gave the Sparks a 80-73 lead. The Aces battled back and tied it at 90 on a jumper in the lane by Chelsea Gray and again at 94 on two free throws by A’ja Wilson.

Wheeler then took a pass from Plum and hit a 27-foot 3-pointer with 1:15 remaining, giving the Sparks a 97-94 lead. The Aces missed a couple of 3-pointers and a free throw on their final possessions while Dearica Hamby and Plum sealed the win with two free throws each.

Hamby and Cameron Brink each scored 16, Ariel Atkins had 11, and Rae Burrell added 10 for the Sparks (3-3). Wheeler had 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and Plum had nine assists.

Wilson scored 24 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for the Aces (4-2). Carter scored 23 points off the bench. NaLyssa Smith added 22 points, Gray 12 and Jewell Loyd 10.

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