League One Volleyball adds a Miami expansion team, growing to 10 clubs for its 3rd season

MIAMI (AP) — League One Volleyball is bringing an expansion franchise to Miami for its third season, boosting the women’s…

MIAMI (AP) — League One Volleyball is bringing an expansion franchise to Miami for its third season, boosting the women’s professional volleyball league to 10 teams for its upcoming third season.

The league made the announcement on Thursday, adding that it will also introduce an Eastern and Western Conference format for the 2026-27 season.

Miami will join the league’s Eastern Conference, along with Atlanta, Madison, Minnesota and Nebraska. The Western Conference will include Austin, Houston, Los Angeles, Salt Lake and San Francisco.

The league said the goal of the new format is to create new regional rivalries and more competition for fans and athletes.

“Expanding to Miami marks an exciting next chapter for the league as we continue building a truly national platform for professional volleyball,” said commissioner Sandra Idehen in a statement. “Miami’s passion for sports, global influence, and deeply rooted volleyball community make it an ideal home for our newest team. With the addition of LOVB Miami and the launch of our Eastern and Western Conferences, we’re creating even more opportunities for regional rivalries, marquee matchups, and unforgettable fan experiences throughout the season.”

League One Volleyball, branded as LOVB and pronounced “LOVE,” launched in January 2025 after securing more than $100 million in funding from private equity and individuals, including Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn and NBA star Kevin Durant.

It has expanded since debuting with six teams and is among numerous recently launched women’s leagues hoping to capitalize on rapid growth in popularity and investment in women’s sports.

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