Kyle Busch died after severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, his family says

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Busch died after severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, resulting in rapid and overwhelming associated complications,…

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Busch died after severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, resulting in rapid and overwhelming associated complications, according to a statement released by his family.

Dakota Hunter, vice president of Kyle Busch Companies, said the family received the medical evaluation on Saturday.

Busch, a two-time NASCAR champion, died at 41 on Thursday, a day after passing out in a Chevrolet simulator.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.