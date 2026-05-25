Kerley runs 9.97 at Enhanced Games, where Kristian Gkolomeev gets a $1M bonus for swimming mark

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Fred Kerley ran 100 meters in a pedestrian 9.97 seconds Sunday night to win the Enhanced…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Fred Kerley ran 100 meters in a pedestrian 9.97 seconds Sunday night to win the Enhanced Games in a race where the sprinters had to be placed in the starting blocks four times because of false starts and untied shoes.

Kerley, who predicted Usain Bolt’s world record of 9.58 seconds would get “destroyed,” ran a time that would have placed him last at the Paris Olympics two years ago, where he actually won a bronze medal.

The only athlete to break a world record over the four hours of swimming, weightlifting and track was Kristian Gkolomeev, who closed the night by swimming the 50-meter free in 20.81 seconds.

That record won’t go into the books, however, because the Enhanced Games, true to its name, allows performance-enhancing drugs that are banned in mainstream sports.

The men’s 50m freestyle world record of 20.88 seconds was set two months ago in a sanctioned event by Cameron McEvoy

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