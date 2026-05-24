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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 24, 2026, 5:26 PM

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
New York (217½) at CLEVELAND

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -128 at BALTIMORE +108
Minnesota -114 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -106
N.Y Yankees -143 at KANSAS CITY +120
at TEXAS -140 Houston +118
Seattle -116 at ATHLETICS -104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Chicago Cubs -112 at PITTSBURGH -108
at MILWAUKEE -215 St. Louis +177
at N.Y METS -162 Cincinnati +136
at SAN FRANCISCO -142 Arizona +119
Philadelphia -127 at SAN DIEGO +106
at LA DODGERS -287 Colorado +232

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CLEVELAND -180 Washington +149
at TORONTO -170 Miami +142

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Carolina -136 at MONTREAL +114

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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