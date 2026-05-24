NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG New York 2½ (217½) at CLEVELAND MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE…
NBA
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|New York
|2½
|(217½)
|at CLEVELAND
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Tampa Bay
|-128
|at BALTIMORE
|+108
|Minnesota
|-114
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-106
|N.Y Yankees
|-143
|at KANSAS CITY
|+120
|at TEXAS
|-140
|Houston
|+118
|Seattle
|-116
|at ATHLETICS
|-104
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Chicago Cubs
|-112
|at PITTSBURGH
|-108
|at MILWAUKEE
|-215
|St. Louis
|+177
|at N.Y METS
|-162
|Cincinnati
|+136
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-142
|Arizona
|+119
|Philadelphia
|-127
|at SAN DIEGO
|+106
|at LA DODGERS
|-287
|Colorado
|+232
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CLEVELAND
|-180
|Washington
|+149
|at TORONTO
|-170
|Miami
|+142
National Hockey League (NHL)
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Carolina
|-136
|at MONTREAL
|+114
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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