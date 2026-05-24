NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG New York 2½ (217½) at CLEVELAND MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE…

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG New York 2½ (217½) at CLEVELAND

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -128 at BALTIMORE +108 Minnesota -114 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -106 N.Y Yankees -143 at KANSAS CITY +120 at TEXAS -140 Houston +118 Seattle -116 at ATHLETICS -104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Chicago Cubs -112 at PITTSBURGH -108 at MILWAUKEE -215 St. Louis +177 at N.Y METS -162 Cincinnati +136 at SAN FRANCISCO -142 Arizona +119 Philadelphia -127 at SAN DIEGO +106 at LA DODGERS -287 Colorado +232

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -180 Washington +149 at TORONTO -170 Miami +142

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Carolina -136 at MONTREAL +114

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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