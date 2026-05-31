Katie Stewart blasts 3-run home run to send Texas into Final Four at WCWS

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Katie Stewart’s go-ahead three-run home run in the sixth inning lifted defending-champion Texas to a come-from-behind…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Katie Stewart’s go-ahead three-run home run in the sixth inning lifted defending-champion Texas to a come-from-behind 3-1 victory over Nebraska on Sunday in an elimination game at the Women’s College World Series.

Held without a hit and trailing 1-0 through five innings, the Longhorns rallied in the sixth with one-out singles by Jaycie Nichols and Kayden Henry followed by Stewart’s 250-foot blast toward the left field line.

It was Stewart’s eighth go-ahead home run this season and her 28th overall.

No. 2 seed Texas (49-12) advances to the national semifinals against Tennessee on Monday and the Longhorns will have to win twice in order to advance to the championship series. Tennessee defeated Texas 6-3 on Thursday.

Fourth-seeded Nebraska (52-8) was eliminated.

The Cornhuskers’ Jordy Frahm (21-6), a two-time national player of the year, dominated the first five innings in the circle and it was her leadoff home run in the first inning that had Nebraska in the lead from the start. Her 20th home run of the season made her the first player to have back-to-back 20-win, 20 home run seasons.

Texas ace Teagan Kavan (27-6) did not allow a runner past second base after Frahm’s home run. The 2025 WCWS Most Outstanding Player threw a complete-game four-hitter with three strikeouts and walked none.

Texas reached the championship series in three of the past four seasons, winning for the first time in 2025.

Nebraska has never played for the championship in 10 total WCWS appearances.

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