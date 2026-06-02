2nd West Indies, Sri Lanka ODI washed out. Sri Lanka leads the series 1-0

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — The second one-day cricket international between the West Indies and Sri Lanka has been abandoned because…

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — The second one-day cricket international between the West Indies and Sri Lanka has been abandoned because of rain Saturday without a ball being bowled.

Sri Lanka leads the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first match Thursday by 41 runs, giving former Proteas star Gary Kirsten his first win as Sri Lanka coach and the tourists first ODI win in the Caribbean in 13 years.

West Indies had earlier won the toss and elected to bowl first before unrelenting rain at Sabina Park forced the umpires to call off the day-night match around 6.30pm local time with no play possible. Only a few, hardy fans remained until the end.

The third match will be played at Kingston on Monday and will be followed by three Twenty20 internationals and two test matches.

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