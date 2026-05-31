Jonas Vingegaard wins Giro d’Italia to become the eighth male rider to win all three Grand Tours

ROME (AP) — Danish cyclist Jonas Vingegaard won the Giro d’Italia on Sunday, becoming the eighth male rider to win…

ROME (AP) — Danish cyclist Jonas Vingegaard won the Giro d’Italia on Sunday, becoming the eighth male rider to win all three Grand Tours.

Vingegaard, who rides for Team Visma-Lease a Bike, ended the three-week race with an overall advantage of 5 minutes, 22 seconds over second-place Felix Gall. Jai Hindley finished third, 6:25 behind.

Vingegaard won the Tour de France in 2022 and ’23 and last year clinched his first Spanish Vuelta title.

The largely processional final Giro stage, that ended with eight laps through Rome, was won by Jonathan Milan.

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