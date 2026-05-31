French Open Results

Sunday
At Stade Roland Garros
Paris
Purse: €61,723,000
Surface: Red clay
PARIS (AP) _ Results Sunday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Fourth Round
Marta Kostyuk (15), Ukraine, def. Iga Swiatek (3), Poland, 7-5, 6-1.
Sorana Cirstea (18), Romania, def. Wang Xiyu, China, 6-3, 7-6 (4).
Men’s Doubles
Second Round
Marcus Willis, Britain, and Jakub Paul, Switzerland, def. Matej Vocel and Tomas Machac, Czechia, walkover.
Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz (6), Germany, def. Thiago Agustin Tirante and Roman Andres Burruchaga, Argentina, 6-3, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Third Round
Petr Nouza, Czechia, and Neil Oberleitner, Austria, def. Adam Pavlasek and Patrik Rikl, Czechia, 6-2, 6-7 (1), 6-3.
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