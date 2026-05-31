French Open Results

Sunday At Stade Roland Garros Paris Purse: €61,723,000 Surface: Red clay PARIS (AP) _ Results Sunday from French Open at…

Sunday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €61,723,000

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Sunday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Fourth Round

Marta Kostyuk (15), Ukraine, def. Iga Swiatek (3), Poland, 7-5, 6-1.

Sorana Cirstea (18), Romania, def. Wang Xiyu, China, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Men’s Doubles

Second Round

Marcus Willis, Britain, and Jakub Paul, Switzerland, def. Matej Vocel and Tomas Machac, Czechia, walkover.

Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz (6), Germany, def. Thiago Agustin Tirante and Roman Andres Burruchaga, Argentina, 6-3, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Third Round

Petr Nouza, Czechia, and Neil Oberleitner, Austria, def. Adam Pavlasek and Patrik Rikl, Czechia, 6-2, 6-7 (1), 6-3.

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