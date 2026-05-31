A $64,720 debut jersey puts Paige Bueckers atop the WNBA memorabilia market

DALLAS (AP) — Paige Bueckers is setting records off the court with a jersey from her debut game last season…

DALLAS (AP) — Paige Bueckers is setting records off the court with a jersey from her debut game last season selling for $64,720, according to MeiGray.

MeiGray, an authentication company and photo-matching store that partners with the Dallas Wings, reported Friday the jersey that Bueckers wore in her WNBA debut on May 16, 2025, sold for twice the previous mark for a game-worn WNBA jersey. A’ja Wilson held the previous record with a uniform she wore in the WNBA Finals last season selling for $32,150, according to MeiGray.

“That’s insane to me just thinking about it. I’m feeling very blessed that people are investing in women’s sports,” Bueckers said at practice over the weekend. “You can see the rise in popularity and the growth.”

Bueckers then joked that she “wouldn’t pay $10 for my own jersey,” before saying that it was humbling.

MeiGray has partnerships to photo-match, authenticate and auction off memorabilia with the Wings, Golden State Valkyries and Las Vegas Aces.

Bueckers was the WNBA Rookie of the Year last season and had 10 points in her debut game against Minnesota. Her No. 5 jersey was the second-best selling one in the WNBA last season behind Caitlin Clark.

None of the Indiana Fever star’s game-worn jerseys have gone on sale.

The Wings have the fourth best record in the league right now and are led by Bueckers, who is averaging 19.4 points and 5.1 assists.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.