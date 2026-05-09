Joel Embiid returns from sore ankle and hip, but he’s not enough for Sixers as Knicks go up 3-0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid is one more loss away with the 76ers from getting the entire offseason to rest…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid is one more loss away with the 76ers from getting the entire offseason to rest from his litany of injuries.

Embiid — as he has done throughout his career — resolutely returned to the floor, this time with a sprained right ankle and a sore right hip that cost him one game to try and make the Eastern Conference semifinals with the New York Knicks into a competitive series.

Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George all fell short in crunch time with the series back at home.

Embiid scored 18 points and was the only one of the Sixers’ vaunted Big Three to shoot a free throw while Jalen Brunson led the Knicks to a 108-94 win on Friday night for a 3-0 series lead.

Game 4 is Sunday in Philadelphia.

The 76ers went 13 of 16 from the line while the Knicks made 23 of 32, the kind of discrepancy that opened some eyes in the locker room. Maxey, George and their combined $400-plus million contracts failed to get to the line. Embiid was just 4 of 6.

“I guess it’s good when New York wins,” Embiid said.

Embiid struggled through a short night in the Knicks’ 137-98 romp in Game 1, scoring 14 points on 3-for-11 shooting before the starters were benched with the game out of reach.

Embiid had been listed as probable to play in that game and the Knicks repeatedly took advantage of his lack of mobility to create open shots.

He had been expected to play Game 2 but was ruled out hours beforehand.

Embiid had an appendectomy late in the regular season. He returned during Game 4 of Philadelphia’s first-round series against Boston and helped the 76ers overcome a 3-1 deficit to eliminate the Celtics.

Embiid and the Sixers have a more treacherous path as they try to win four straight games against the Knicks.

“We can’t back down,” Embiid said. “You know, 3-1, this is tougher. Just going with the understanding we can’t get it all back in one game. One win, focus on the next one, win the next one, that should be the mentality. That’s the mentality we had last week.”

As for his plea that Sixers fans keep their tickets and refuse to sell them on the open market, Embiid said he was too focused on trying to win the game, rather than pay attention to a decidedly split fan group until the waning moments, when “Let’s go Knicks!” chants boomed throughout the arena.

“I wasn’t really paying attention,” Embiid said.

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