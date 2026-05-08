Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Knicks-Sixers, NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Signing up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code gives you a chance to lock in $200 in FanCash right away. With games like Knicks vs. 76ers and Spurs vs. Timberwolves tonight, you will be able to redeem your reward by betting $20 on any game. Click here to sign up before the first game starts.

The most advantageous part of this offer is that you do not have to worry about the result of your initial $20 wager. Once you place that bet, you will unlock the $200 in FanCash, which can be used in multiple ways. One way is as bonus bets within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Or, you can use your FanCash as funds to purchase gear from Fanatics, such as a jersey for your favorite player.

The first game in tonight’s NBA slate is Knicks vs. 76ers Game 3. The Knicks won the first two games at Madison Square Garden to take a 2-0 series lead. Keep an eye on the injury report to see if OG Anunoby and Joel Embiid will suit up tonight. Later, the Spurs take on the Timberwolves in Game 3 with their series tied at 1-1. The Timberwolves will try to bounce back from a blowout Game 2 loss. Users can also capitalize on this offer by betting on Stanley Cup Playoff games like Canadiens vs. Sabres, MLB matchups and more. Sign up now to maximize your choices with your initial $20 wager.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code For $200 FanCash Offer

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code No Code Needed New Fanatics Sportsbook User Offer Bet $20, Get $200 FanCash Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Offer Confirmed May 8

As we mentioned, you do not have to worry about the result of your initial $20 wager to activate this offer. This means that you can wager on any outcome for tonight’s game knowing you will receive your reward. As an example, maybe you are a big Knicks fan and think they will get another win tonight to take a 3-0 series lead. Place a $20 bet on the Knicks moneyline to unlock your $200 in FanCash.

Squad Bets For NBA Playoffs

One of the most unique opportunities within the Fanatics Sportsbook app is the ability to place squad bets. Whether you are looking at the NBA Playoffs, Stanley Cup Playoffs or tonight’s MLB games, you will be able to take advantage of this feature. The way this works is you can construct a parlay (3-6 players). When you do this, there will be a combined total that your players have to reach. As an example, let’s say you want to combine these four players for your squad bet:

Joel Embiid

Jalen Brunson

Karl-Anthony Towns

Paul George

You can adjust the number of points they have to score, which changes the odds. As long as those players combine to hit that total, you will win your bet. This means that even if one of those players has a bad night, the rest of the players on your squad bet can have a big night and still win you your wager.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Sign-Up Steps

To activate this offer, click here and then follow these steps: