DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 Bonus for NBA Playoffs, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create a new account with the DraftKings promo code offer to get ready for Knicks vs. Sixers tonight or any other game. Betting $5 will unlock $100 in bonus bets instantly. Just sign up here to redeem this offer.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 Bonus Instantly

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed May 8, 2026

New DraftKings customers have a high-leverage opportunity to scale their betting capital tonight. By utilizing the current DraftKings promo code, a $5 qualifying wager instantly triggers a $100 bonus bet payout. Unlike previous iterations of this offer that required your initial wager to win, this structural update guarantees the $100 return the moment your bet is placed.

Once your ticket is submitted, the $100 bonus is credited directly to your account, providing immediate flexibility to diversify your portfolio across multiple NBA games or alternative sports markets. It is important to note that these bonus funds carry a strict 7-day expiration window, requiring prompt and strategic deployment.

Best Way to Use Your DraftKings NBA Promo Tonight

If you are looking to maximize the utility of your DraftKings promo, tonight’s NBA schedule offers two high profile matchups. Here is a look at the current markets:

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers PHI -1.5 214.5 San Antonio Spurs at Minnesota Timberwolves SAS -4.5 216.5

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers The Knicks arrive in Philadelphia boasting an elite offensive profile, generating 119 points per game this postseason backed by a staggering 120.6 team offensive rating. The catalyst for this production is Jalen Brunson, who is posting 27.4 points and 5.8 assists per game. On the other side of the floor, the 76ers rely heavily on Tyrese Maxey’s 25.2 points and 6 assists per game to maintain their competitive edge. The tight 1.5-point spread favoring the home team indicates a near coin-flip matchup, creating a fascinating stylistic clash between New York’s high-efficiency scoring and Philadelphia’s defensive adjustments.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves San Antonio enters this road contest as a 4.5-point favorite, driven by strong two-way metrics. The Spurs boast a 114.1 offensive rating this postseason while effectively suppressing opponents with a 99.9 defensive rating. Victor Wembanyama continues to be a statistical anomaly, averaging a double-double with 19 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. Minnesota will look to counter with Anthony Edwards, who is averaging 17.3 points per game. With the total set at 216.5, bettors have plenty of distinct data points to target for player props and game totals.

Stanley Cup Playoff Action Tonight

For bettors looking to diversify beyond the hardwood, tonight’s schedule also features key Stanley Cup Playoff matchups. The instant nature of the DraftKings bonus means a $5 pre-game wager on the NBA can immediately fund positions on the ice for these matchups:

Canadiens vs. Sabres

Golden Knights vs. Ducks

Whether building a multi-leg parlay or taking a straight moneyline position, these playoff fixtures present an excellent secondary market to utilize your newly acquired bonus capital.

Register With DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Securing this instant bankroll multiplier is a streamlined process, and no manual promo code is required during registration. Follow these steps to unlock your $100 bonus: