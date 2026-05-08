DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 Bonus for NBA Playoffs, MLB Games

Create a new account with the DraftKings promo code offer to get ready for Knicks vs. Sixers tonight or any other game. Betting $5 will unlock $100 in bonus bets instantly. Just sign up here to redeem this offer.
DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 Bonus Instantly
|DraftKings Promo Code
|No Code Needed
|New DraftKings User Offer
|Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets instantly
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States.
|Promotion Confirmed
|May 8, 2026
New DraftKings customers have a high-leverage opportunity to scale their betting capital tonight. By utilizing the current DraftKings promo code, a $5 qualifying wager instantly triggers a $100 bonus bet payout. Unlike previous iterations of this offer that required your initial wager to win, this structural update guarantees the $100 return the moment your bet is placed.
Once your ticket is submitted, the $100 bonus is credited directly to your account, providing immediate flexibility to diversify your portfolio across multiple NBA games or alternative sports markets. It is important to note that these bonus funds carry a strict 7-day expiration window, requiring prompt and strategic deployment.
Best Way to Use Your DraftKings NBA Promo Tonight
If you are looking to maximize the utility of your DraftKings promo, tonight’s NBA schedule offers two high profile matchups. Here is a look at the current markets:
|Matchup
|Spread
|Total (O/U)
|New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers
|PHI -1.5
|214.5
|San Antonio Spurs at Minnesota Timberwolves
|SAS -4.5
|216.5
New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers The Knicks arrive in Philadelphia boasting an elite offensive profile, generating 119 points per game this postseason backed by a staggering 120.6 team offensive rating. The catalyst for this production is Jalen Brunson, who is posting 27.4 points and 5.8 assists per game. On the other side of the floor, the 76ers rely heavily on Tyrese Maxey’s 25.2 points and 6 assists per game to maintain their competitive edge. The tight 1.5-point spread favoring the home team indicates a near coin-flip matchup, creating a fascinating stylistic clash between New York’s high-efficiency scoring and Philadelphia’s defensive adjustments.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves San Antonio enters this road contest as a 4.5-point favorite, driven by strong two-way metrics. The Spurs boast a 114.1 offensive rating this postseason while effectively suppressing opponents with a 99.9 defensive rating. Victor Wembanyama continues to be a statistical anomaly, averaging a double-double with 19 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. Minnesota will look to counter with Anthony Edwards, who is averaging 17.3 points per game. With the total set at 216.5, bettors have plenty of distinct data points to target for player props and game totals.
Stanley Cup Playoff Action Tonight
For bettors looking to diversify beyond the hardwood, tonight’s schedule also features key Stanley Cup Playoff matchups. The instant nature of the DraftKings bonus means a $5 pre-game wager on the NBA can immediately fund positions on the ice for these matchups:
- Canadiens vs. Sabres
- Golden Knights vs. Ducks
Whether building a multi-leg parlay or taking a straight moneyline position, these playoff fixtures present an excellent secondary market to utilize your newly acquired bonus capital.
Register With DraftKings Promo Code Offer
Securing this instant bankroll multiplier is a streamlined process, and no manual promo code is required during registration. Follow these steps to unlock your $100 bonus:
- Create an Account: Register as a new user with DraftKings Sportsbook here by providing standard identity and geolocation verification data.
- Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account with a first-time deposit of at least $5 using an approved, secure banking method.
- Place Your Wager: Navigate to the NBA or NHL betting markets and execute a real-money wager of at least $5 (minimum odds of -500) on the Knicks, 76ers, or any other eligible event.
- Claim Your Bonus: Your account will instantly be credited with $100 in bonus bets, ready to be deployed on future wagers across the platform.