PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 In Lineups For Knicks-Sixers, Spurs-Wolves Friday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new profile with the PrizePicks promo code WTOP to get in on one of the best daily fantasy offers out there in time for tonight’s big NBA Playoff games. Make $5 lineups for Knicks vs. Sixers or Spurs vs. Timberwolves and get $50 in lineups credited to your account. Click here to sign up.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Offer Details

The current PrizePicks promo code unlocks an exceptional welcome offer for basketball fans looking to get in on the NBA Postseason action. By signing up and playing just $5 on tonight’s slate, highlighted by the New York Knicks taking on the Philadelphia 76ers, users will receive $50 in lineups. This reward is awarded regardless of whether your initial $5 play wins or loses, providing immediate utility to use on upcoming playoff matchups.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in lineups Terms and Conditions $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Offer Confirmed May 8th, 2026

Please note that this welcome offer is exclusively available to new PrizePicks customers. To successfully claim the “play $5, get $50 in lineups” offer, users must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state where PrizePicks legally operates.

PrizePicks NBA Friday Night Projections

If you are looking to put your promo code to work on tonight’s slate, analyzing player point totals is a mathematically sound place to start. Between the New York Knicks visiting the Philadelphia 76ers and the San Antonio Spurs taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves, the board is loaded with high-profile stars.

Here is a look at the five highest point projections for tonight’s action:

Player Opponent PPG Points Projection Jalen Brunson Philadelphia 76ers 26.0 26.5 Joel Embiid New York Knicks 26.9 26.5 Victor Wembanyama Minnesota Timberwolves 25.0 26.5 Tyrese Maxey New York Knicks 28.3 24.5 Anthony Edwards San Antonio Spurs 28.8 22.5

When locking in your plays, tracking the injury report is essential for finding edge. Joel Embiid comes into tonight carrying a 26.5-point projection, which sits slightly above his 25.2 postseason points per game (PPG) average. However, the Sixers’ big man averaged 26.9 in the regular season is officially listed as day-to-day with an ankle injury. If Embiid sits or sees limited minutes, expect Tyrese Maxey to shoulder a significantly heavier offensive burden and usage rate against the Knicks.

On the New York side, Jalen Brunson draws a 26.5-point line that sits nearly a full point below his postseason average of 27.4 PPG. He averaged 26 a game in the regular season and operates as the clear offensive engine for the Knicks; given his consistently high volume—averaging 20.4 field goal attempts per game—he is a good candidate to exceed his projection.

Out West, Victor Wembanyama is staring down a lofty 26.5-point line against the Timberwolves. While the Spurs phenom has produced elite underlying metrics all year (25 PPG in the regular season), this projection is heavily inflated compared to his 19 postseason PPG average. Wembanyama will face significant resistance inside against Rudy Gobert and the rest of Minnesota’s massive frontcourt, requiring highly efficient shooting metrics to eclipse this mark.

Expanding The Board: Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games

While the NBA slate offers plenty of volume, astute players should also monitor the Stanley Cup Playoffs with Canadiens vs. Sabres and Golden Knights vs. Ducks tonight. Correlating player projections across both the NBA and the NHL is an excellent strategy to diversify your lineup portfolio while utilizing your $50 in lineups.

Activate This PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Offer

Getting started with PrizePicks ahead of tonight’s action is a clear, step-by-step process. Follow these instructions to secure your $50 in lineups:

Sign Up: Click here to register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, input the promo code WTOP when prompted. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing a minimum of $10 utilizing any of the available secure payment methods. Make Your Play: Build a lineup and play a $5 play. Whether you target the Knicks, 76ers, or pivot to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the outcome of this original $5 play will not impact your reward. Claim Your Offer: Once your initial play locks, your account will be instantly credited with $50 in lineups.

Note: This promotion is strictly restricted to new users. All players must meet the minimum age requirements and be located in an eligible region to participate. Please play responsibly.