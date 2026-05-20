Jessica Shepard’s triple-double sparks the Wings past the Sky 99-89

CHICAGO (AP) — Jessica Shepard had her second career triple-double and the first in the WNBA this season, Arike Ogunbowale…

CHICAGO (AP) — Jessica Shepard had her second career triple-double and the first in the WNBA this season, Arike Ogunbowale scored 11 of her 23 points in the fourth quarter, and the Dallas Wings beat the Chicago Sky 99-89 on Wednesday night.

Shepard tied her season high with 18 points on 6-for-7 shooting, added a career-best 12 assists and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Natasha Cloud hit two free throws that cut Chicago’s deficit to three points with 2:32 left, but Ogunbowale answered with a 3-pointer 11 seconds later, then hit another with 1:42 remaining that made it 93-84.

Paige Bueckers scored 24 points for the Wings (3-2). Rookie Azzi Fudd tied her career high with 12 points. The No. overall pick also scored 12 in a 92-69 win Monday against Washington.

Kamilla Cardoso had a season-high 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting and 11 rebounds — her second consecutive double-double and third this season — for the Sky (3-2). Cloud had 21 points and eight rebounds, Skylar Diggins scored 15 and Gabriela Jaquez added 12 points.

Shepard had eight points, six rebounds and five assists in the third quarter as the Wings outscored Chicago 34-26. It was Dallas’ highest-scoring quarter this season and led to a 71-64 advantage. The Wings made 11 of 16 (68.8%) from the field, 3 of 5 from behind the arc, and hit 9 of 11 from the free-throw line in the period.

Rickea Jackson, Chicago’s leading scorer at 18.0 points per game, missed her first game following a season-ending ACL injury sustained Sunday in the Sky’s 86-79 win over Minnesota.

FEVER 90, FIRE 73

INDINAPOLIS (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 24 points and eight rebounds, Kelsey Mitchell scored 21 points, and Indiana beat Portland with Caitlin Clark sidelined.

The Fever ruled Clark out with a back injury less than two hours before tipoff, her first missed game this season.

Lexie Hull added 16 points on a perfect shooting night — going 4 of 4 from the field, all 3-pointers, and 4 of 4 on free throws — and had eight rebounds for the Fever (3-2). Tyasha Harris made her first start for the Fever, in Clark’s place, and finished with seven assists, two steals and no turnovers, but was scoreless on 0-for-6 shooting.

Boston returned after she missed a game for the first time in her career, an 89-78 home win over Seattle on Sunday.

Bridget Carleton scored 12 of her 16 points in the first half and Sug Sutton finished with 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting for the expansion Fire (2-3).

Sarah Ashlee Barker made a midrange jumper that trimmed Portland’s deficit to 32-30 with 5:46 left in the first half, but the Fever scored 21 of the next 28 points to take a 16-point lead at the end of second quarter. Indiana shot 55% (18 of 33) from the field, outscored the Fire 13-6 from the free-throw line, and had 13 assists in the first half.

The Fever led by double figures throughout the second half.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.