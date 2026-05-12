Indiana takes on Los Angeles following Mitchell’s 30-point game

Indiana Fever (0-1) at Los Angeles Sparks (0-1, 0-1 Western Conference) Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT LINE: Fever -2.5;…

Indiana Fever (0-1) at Los Angeles Sparks (0-1, 0-1 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Fever -2.5; over/under is 184.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever plays the Los Angeles Sparks after Kelsey Mitchell’s 30-point showing in the Fever’s 107-104 loss to the Dallas Wings.

Los Angeles went 9-13 at home a season ago while going 21-23 overall. The Sparks averaged 85.7 points per game last season, 15.7 from the free-throw line and 25.8 from 3-point range.

Indiana finished 24-20 overall with an 11-11 record on the road a season ago. The Fever gave up 81.5 points per game while committing 18.6 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Sparks: None listed.

Fever: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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