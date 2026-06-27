IR Iran 1, Egypt 1

IR Iran 1 0 — 1 Egypt 1 0 — 1 First Half_1, Egypt, Saber, 5th minute; 2, IR Iran,…

IR Iran 1 0 — 1 Egypt 1 0 — 1

First Half_1, Egypt, Saber, 5th minute; 2, IR Iran, Rezaeian, 14th.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_IR Iran, Alireza Beiranvand, Payam Niazmand, Hossein Hosseini; Egypt, Mostafa Shoubir, Mohamed Elshenawy, Mahdy Soliman, Mohamed Alaa.

Yellow Cards_Kanani, IR Iran, 19th; Saber, Egypt, 20th; Ibrahim, Egypt, 42nd; Nemati, IR Iran, 43rd; Ezatolahi, IR Iran, 79th; Lashin, Egypt, 90th+2; Khalilzadeh, IR Iran, 90th+6.

Referee_Szymon Marciniak. Assistant Referees_Tomasz Listkiewicz, Adam Kupsik, Tomasz Kwiatkowski. 4th Official_Yusuke Araki.

A_66,925.

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