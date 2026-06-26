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Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

June 26, 2026, 10:06 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 48 32 .600
Tampa Bay 45 33 .577 2
Toronto 39 42 .481
Baltimore 38 44 .463 11
Boston 33 46 .418 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 42 39 .519
Chicago 41 38 .519
Minnesota 38 44 .463
Detroit 34 47 .420 8
Kansas City 34 48 .415

West Division

W L Pct GB
Seattle 41 41 .500
Houston 40 43 .482
Athletics 39 42 .481
Texas 39 42 .481
Los Angeles 34 48 .415 7

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 48 31 .608
Philadelphia 45 36 .556 4
Miami 42 39 .519 7
Washington 41 41 .500
New York 34 47 .420 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 49 29 .628
Chicago 44 37 .543
St. Louis 42 36 .538 7
Pittsburgh 41 40 .506
Cincinnati 37 42 .468 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 52 29 .642
San Diego 42 37 .532 9
Arizona 41 39 .513 10½
San Francisco 33 47 .413 18½
Colorado 32 49 .395 20

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 13, Kansas City 2

Pittsburgh 5, Seattle 1

Athletics 9, San Francisco 6

Houston 2, Detroit 1

Texas 6, Toronto 5

Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Friday’s Games

Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Athletics at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Houston (Teng 4-6) at Detroit (Valdez 4-5), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-2) at Boston (Bennett 1-3), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Rocker 2-6) at Toronto (Cease 4-3), 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Wacha 5-5) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 9-3), 4:10 p.m.

Arizona (Cabrera 0-0) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Griffin 8-2) at Baltimore (Young 6-2), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Lorenzen 2-9) at Minnesota (Paredes 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 6-4) at Cleveland (Cecconi 3-6), 7:10 p.m.

Athletics (Perkins 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-5), 9:38 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Athletics at L.A. Angels, 3:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:20 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, Seattle 1

Athletics 9, San Francisco 6

Philadelphia 10, Washington 5

Chicago Cubs 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings

Arizona at St. Louis, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:45 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati (Burns 9-1) at Pittsburgh (Jones 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Rangel 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Arizona (Cabrera 0-0) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Griffin 8-2) at Baltimore (Young 6-2), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Milwaukee (Harrison 8-1), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Lorenzen 2-9) at Minnesota (Paredes 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at St. Louis (May 5-6), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 7-5) at San Diego (Vásquez 6-5), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 5-5) at San Francisco (Webb 4-5), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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