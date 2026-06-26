All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|48
|32
|.600
|—
|Tampa Bay
|45
|33
|.577
|2
|Toronto
|39
|42
|.481
|9½
|Baltimore
|38
|44
|.463
|11
|Boston
|33
|46
|.418
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|42
|39
|.519
|—
|Chicago
|41
|38
|.519
|—
|Minnesota
|38
|44
|.463
|4½
|Detroit
|34
|47
|.420
|8
|Kansas City
|34
|48
|.415
|8½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|41
|41
|.500
|—
|Houston
|40
|43
|.482
|1½
|Athletics
|39
|42
|.481
|1½
|Texas
|39
|42
|.481
|1½
|Los Angeles
|34
|48
|.415
|7
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|48
|31
|.608
|—
|Philadelphia
|45
|36
|.556
|4
|Miami
|42
|39
|.519
|7
|Washington
|41
|41
|.500
|8½
|New York
|34
|47
|.420
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|49
|29
|.628
|—
|Chicago
|44
|37
|.543
|6½
|St. Louis
|42
|36
|.538
|7
|Pittsburgh
|41
|40
|.506
|9½
|Cincinnati
|37
|42
|.468
|12½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|52
|29
|.642
|—
|San Diego
|42
|37
|.532
|9
|Arizona
|41
|39
|.513
|10½
|San Francisco
|33
|47
|.413
|18½
|Colorado
|32
|49
|.395
|20
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay 13, Kansas City 2
Pittsburgh 5, Seattle 1
Athletics 9, San Francisco 6
Houston 2, Detroit 1
Texas 6, Toronto 5
Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 3
Friday’s Games
Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Athletics at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Houston (Teng 4-6) at Detroit (Valdez 4-5), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-2) at Boston (Bennett 1-3), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Rocker 2-6) at Toronto (Cease 4-3), 3:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Wacha 5-5) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 9-3), 4:10 p.m.
Arizona (Cabrera 0-0) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Griffin 8-2) at Baltimore (Young 6-2), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Lorenzen 2-9) at Minnesota (Paredes 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 6-4) at Cleveland (Cecconi 3-6), 7:10 p.m.
Athletics (Perkins 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-5), 9:38 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Washington at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Athletics at L.A. Angels, 3:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:20 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 5, Seattle 1
Athletics 9, San Francisco 6
Philadelphia 10, Washington 5
Chicago Cubs 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings
Arizona at St. Louis, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:45 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:45 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati (Burns 9-1) at Pittsburgh (Jones 1-1), 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Rangel 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Arizona (Cabrera 0-0) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Griffin 8-2) at Baltimore (Young 6-2), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Milwaukee (Harrison 8-1), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Lorenzen 2-9) at Minnesota (Paredes 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at St. Louis (May 5-6), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 7-5) at San Diego (Vásquez 6-5), 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 5-5) at San Francisco (Webb 4-5), 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.