Ian Happ has reached base in 30 consecutive games for Cubs, and 2 others have double-digit streaks

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cubs left fielder Ian Happ extended his on-base streak to 30 games with a first-inning walk…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cubs left fielder Ian Happ extended his on-base streak to 30 games with a first-inning walk in Chicago’s 6-0 loss to Texas on Saturday night, and teammates Pete Crow-Armstrong and Michael Busch also kept up their double-digit streaks.

The only longer active streak in the majors is a 33-gamer by Nick Kurtz, who had two doubles Saturday for the Athletics in a 6-2 win over Baltimore.

While the Cubs’ second 10-game winning streak of the season ended, they are the only team this year to have three players at the same time with active on-base streaks of at least 10 games.

Crow-Armstrong is at 13 games after drawing a walk in the ninth inning. Busch led off the second inning with a single to reach base in his 11th consecutive game. He also walked in the third.

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