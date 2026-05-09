NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Glance

All Times EDT
Opening Round
Wednesday, May 6
Marist 10, Stony Brook 6
Jacksonville 13, Robert Morris 7
First Round
Saturday, May 9
No. 3 North Carolina 24, Albany (NY) 6
No. 8 Penn St. 10, Army 6
Johns Hopkins 9, No. 7 Cornell 8, OT
Duke 14, No. 4 Richmond 12
Sunday, May 10
No. 2 Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Jacksonville, noon
No. 1 Princeton (13-2) vs. Marist, 2:30 p.m.
No. 6 Syracuse (11-5) vs. Yale (9-5), 5 p.m.
No. 5 Virginia (10-6) vs. Georgetown (10-4), 7:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals
At Delaware Stadium, Newark, Del.
Saturday, May 16
TBD
Sunday, May 17
TBD
Semifinals
At Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, Va.
Saturday, May 23
TBD
Championship
At Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, Va.
Monday, May 25
Semifinal winners, TBD
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