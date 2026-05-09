NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Glance

All Times EDT Opening Round Wednesday, May 6 Marist 10, Stony Brook 6 Jacksonville 13, Robert Morris 7 First Round…

All Times EDT

Opening Round

Wednesday, May 6

Marist 10, Stony Brook 6

Jacksonville 13, Robert Morris 7

First Round

Saturday, May 9

No. 3 North Carolina 24, Albany (NY) 6

No. 8 Penn St. 10, Army 6

Johns Hopkins 9, No. 7 Cornell 8, OT

Duke 14, No. 4 Richmond 12

Sunday, May 10

No. 2 Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Jacksonville, noon

No. 1 Princeton (13-2) vs. Marist, 2:30 p.m.

No. 6 Syracuse (11-5) vs. Yale (9-5), 5 p.m.

No. 5 Virginia (10-6) vs. Georgetown (10-4), 7:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

At Delaware Stadium, Newark, Del.

Saturday, May 16

TBD

Sunday, May 17

TBD

Semifinals

At Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, Va.

Saturday, May 23

TBD

Championship

At Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, Va.

Monday, May 25

Semifinal winners, TBD

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