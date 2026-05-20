Hurricanes and Canadiens square off to begin the third round

Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7, in the Metropolitan Division) Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 8…

Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Hurricanes -200, Canadiens +165; over/under is 6

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Hurricanes host series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the Montreal Canadiens to open the Eastern Conference finals. The teams meet Sunday for the fourth time this season. The Canadiens went 3-0 against the Hurricanes during the regular season. In their last regular season matchup on March 29, the Canadiens won 3-1.

Carolina has a 33-10-2 record at home and a 53-22-7 record overall. The Hurricanes have a 30-6-3 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Montreal is 30-10-9 on the road and 48-24-10 overall. The Canadiens have a 50-9-9 record when scoring three or more goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho has 27 goals and 53 assists for the Hurricanes. Logan Stankoven has seven goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Nicholas Suzuki has 29 goals and 72 assists for the Canadiens. Alexander Newhook has scored seven goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 9-0-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.5 assists, six penalties and 13.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.3 goals per game.

Canadiens: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 5.3 penalties and 17.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Canadiens: Patrik Laine: out (abdomen).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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