Howard leads Minnesota against Chicago after 26-point game

Chicago Sky (2-1) at Minnesota Lynx (2-1, 2-0 Western Conference) Minneapolis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx hosts…

Chicago Sky (2-1) at Minnesota Lynx (2-1, 2-0 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx hosts the Chicago Sky after Natasha Howard scored 26 points in the Minnesota Lynx’s 90-86 victory over the Dallas Wings.

Minnesota went 20-2 at home a season ago while going 34-10 overall. The Lynx allowed opponents to score 76.7 points per game and shoot 42.3% from the field last season.

Chicago went 4-18 on the road and 10-34 overall last season. The Sky averaged 6.0 steals, 4.2 blocks and 15.5 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Lynx: Napheesa Collier: out (ankle), Dorka Juhasz: out (foot).

Sky: DiJonai Carrington: out (foot).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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