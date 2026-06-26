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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 26, 2026, 4:12 PM

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Yankees -127 at BOSTON +103
at DETROIT -122 Houston +104
at TORONTO -178 Texas +150
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -150 Kansas City +121
Seattle -148 at CLEVELAND +121
Athletics -112 at LA ANGELS -104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Cincinnati -117 at PITTSBURGH -105
at N.Y METS -136 Philadelphia +116
at MILWAUKEE OFF Chicago Cubs OFF
Miami -111 at ST. LOUIS -110
LA Dodgers -201 at SAN DIEGO +167
at SAN FRANCISCO -132 Atlanta +110

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -174 Arizona +146
Washington -117 at BALTIMORE -103
at MINNESOTA -175 Colorado +143

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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