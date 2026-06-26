MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -127 at BOSTON +103 at DETROIT -122 Houston +104 at…

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -127 at BOSTON +103 at DETROIT -122 Houston +104 at TORONTO -178 Texas +150 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -150 Kansas City +121 Seattle -148 at CLEVELAND +121 Athletics -112 at LA ANGELS -104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Cincinnati -117 at PITTSBURGH -105 at N.Y METS -136 Philadelphia +116 at MILWAUKEE OFF Chicago Cubs OFF Miami -111 at ST. LOUIS -110 LA Dodgers -201 at SAN DIEGO +167 at SAN FRANCISCO -132 Atlanta +110

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -174 Arizona +146 Washington -117 at BALTIMORE -103 at MINNESOTA -175 Colorado +143

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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