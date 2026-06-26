MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -127 at BOSTON +103 at DETROIT -122 Houston +104 at…
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Yankees
|-127
|at BOSTON
|+103
|at DETROIT
|-122
|Houston
|+104
|at TORONTO
|-178
|Texas
|+150
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-150
|Kansas City
|+121
|Seattle
|-148
|at CLEVELAND
|+121
|Athletics
|-112
|at LA ANGELS
|-104
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Cincinnati
|-117
|at PITTSBURGH
|-105
|at N.Y METS
|-136
|Philadelphia
|+116
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|Chicago Cubs
|OFF
|Miami
|-111
|at ST. LOUIS
|-110
|LA Dodgers
|-201
|at SAN DIEGO
|+167
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-132
|Atlanta
|+110
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-174
|Arizona
|+146
|Washington
|-117
|at BALTIMORE
|-103
|at MINNESOTA
|-175
|Colorado
|+143
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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