Red Sox place Marcelo Mayer on IL with forearm injury

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox placed infielder Marcelo Mayer on the 10-day injured list because of a left…

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox placed infielder Marcelo Mayer on the 10-day injured list because of a left forearm injury Friday.

To take his place, the club recalled infielder Tsung-Che Cheng from Triple-A Worcester before their game against the New York Yankees.

Interim manager Chad Tracy said the 23-year-old Mayer has been dealing soreness for a while.

“The recommendation of the doctors was if this is something that if you can get off and rest, that would be the best thing to do right now,” Tracy said.

The team said it was a “bone stress reaction to the left ulna.”

Mayer, the fourth overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft, has struggled this season, batting just .220 with three homers and 22 RBIs.

Cheng is making his Red Sox debut, starting at shortstop and batting ninth. He was claimed off waivers from Washington in Feb. after playing with Pittsburgh last season.

It’s the third infielder this season that started the year with the club to go on the IL.

Shortstop Trevor Story needed sports hernia surgery in May and Isiah Kiner-Falefa also went the IL with a forearm injury last week.

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