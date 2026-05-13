How Paris Saint-Germain won its record-extending 14th Ligue 1 title

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain ended up with the title again, but at least it had a rival for most…

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain ended up with the title again, but at least it had a rival for most of the season this time.

PSG secured its fifth straight French league crown — and record-extending 14th overall — by beating closest chaser Lens 2-0 on Wednesday.

It finally ended the resistance of Lens, which held its own until the penultimate round despite having a much smaller squad and budget than PSG, one of the world’s most valuable clubs.

“It’s the first time in my three seasons here that there’s been a genuine rival,” PSG coach Luis Enrique said, praising Lens and its coach Pierre Sage. “It has been motivating, they have shown their level.”

Last season saw PSG wrapping up the title with six games to spare — and the only two league defeats of that campaign came after the title was sealed. PSG finished 19 points clear of second-place Marseille and scored a whopping 92 goals.

It was not so easy this time.

PSG has lost five league games so far and is nine points ahead of one-time champion Lens heading into Sunday’s final round.

Sage’s far smaller squad was hit by fatigue and the team — however willing — could not realistically sustain the challenge over 34 matches. It was PSG’s fifth straight league title since Lille’s championship victory in 2021.

Here’s a closer look at how it was won.

Sharing the goals

PSG relied heavily on the scoring of Ousmane Dembélé last season when he netted 21 goals in the league.

This season no PSG player was near the top of the scoring charts and the goals have been spread around.

Dembélé and winger Bradley Barcola have netted 10 each, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (8), Désiré Doué (7) and Gonçalo Ramos (6) all contributing at key moments.

Kvaratskhelia’s impact

In years to come, Kvaratskhelia may eventually be seen as the best signing in the club’s history. The Georgia winger has been inspirational for PSG all season.

For not only does he provide incredible speed, finishing and dribbling from the left wing — even though he can play with almost equal efficiency on the right — his tireless running and relentless tracking back marks him out as a brilliant defender.

No wonder Luis Enrique was delighted to sign him from Napoli in January last year, having failed in a previous bid.

Although he paid a large transfer fee of 70 million euros (then $72 million) it is starting to look like a bargain.

Ruthless selections

Luis Enrique showed a ruthless streak by dropping goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier — a summer signing to replace Gianluigi Donnarumma — and replacing him with Matvei Safonov, who made several saves against Lens on Wednesday.

Luis Enrique sent a clear message to his players that status and reputation do not offer them any guarantees.

He did the same last season when he dropped Dembélé for a crucial Champions League game on disciplinary grounds, and the season before when he sold Neymar and Marco Verratti in order to rebuild the side in his own way.

In an era of increasing player power, Luis Enrique showed that his authority could not be eroded. He also maintained a close bond with the fans, constantly praising them and even singing one of the club anthems with them after PSG knocked out Bayern Munich in the Champions League semifinals.

He also managed the fatigue levels of his players well in a season which began with recurring injuries.

While he regularly rested captain Marquinhos and Dembélé in Ligue 1, he kept midfielders Vitinha and Warren Zaïre-Emery in the side as near ever-presents.

“We always look for what’s best for each player individually. If you play less or more, it doesn’t mean you’re weak or strong, but that you have different needs,” Luis Enrique explained. “I always aim to get the three points, but also to protect the players’ health.”

He was also magnanimous in a rare defeat — namely when Sage won the award for the French league’s coach of the year.

“He deserves to win this trophy,” Luis Enrique said. “Because what he’s done with Lens is incredible.”

Fresh players

PSG’s bid to win a second straight Champions League title was given a kind boost by Ligue 1 postponing two league games which fell between Champions League matches — against Chelsea in the last 16 and Liverpool in the quarterfinals.

It helped PSG’s cause, but was not to the liking of neutrals and arguably worked against Lens’ chances of winning the title.

PSG’s players looked fresh against Liverpool, which did not have the benefit of being able to postpone a Premier League game.

PSG also had fewer games than usual after being knocked out of the French Cup early on by city rival Paris FC.

Still, Luis Enrique’s shrewd use of substitutes also proved fruitful with 28 goals scored by players coming off the bench.

He also eased back injured players like Fabián Ruiz and Dembélé by using a smart turnover when required.

Dembélé was once again named Ligue 1’s best player despite having started only nine games before the Lens match, and he is peaking just at the right time for the Champions League final.

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