Cole Bassett scores tying goal in the 77th minute as Timbers battle Montreal to a 2-2 tie

MONTREAL (AP) — Cole Bassett scored a tying goal in the 77th minute as the Portland Timbers played the Montreal…

MONTREAL (AP) — Cole Bassett scored a tying goal in the 77th minute as the Portland Timbers played the Montreal Impact to a 2-2 draw on Wednesday night.

Bassett’s initial attempt from distance went off the far post, but he was first to the rebound for a shot into the back of the net.

Kevin Kelsy also scored for Portland in the 21st on a redirection of Kristoffer Velde’s cross to tie it at 1-all.

Portland (4-6-2) was coming off a 6-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City, with Kelsy recording two goals and two assists in his third straight start. The 21-year-old’s six-point performance versus Kansas City tied a club record last achieved by Sebastián Blanco in 2022.

Montreal (4-7-1) had a four-game winning streak at home come to an end.

Daniel Rios opened the scoring in the 11th, and Wiki Carmona gave Montreal a 2-1 lead just before halftime.

Rios turned with the ball at the top of the penalty area and sent a curling effort into the top corner.

Carmona ran past the defense for Matty Longstaff’s through ball and he placed it past goalkeeper James Pantemis.

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