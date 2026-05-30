All Times EDT Thursday’s Games Tri-City 5, Spokane 4 Hillsboro 8, Everett 7, 10 innings Eugene 5, Vancouver 2 Friday’s…

All Times EDT

Thursday’s Games

Tri-City 5, Spokane 4

Hillsboro 8, Everett 7, 10 innings

Eugene 5, Vancouver 2

Friday’s Games

Vancouver 7, Eugene 3

Tri-City 1, Spokane 0

Hillsboro 7, Everett 6

Saturday’s Games

Eugene at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Everett at Hillsboro, 8:03 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Eugene at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Everett at Hillsboro, 4:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 4:30 p.m.

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