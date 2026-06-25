A thunderous World Cup farewell as Guillermo Ochoa enters late in Mexico’s 3-0 win

MEXICO CITY (AP) — In the 77th minute, finally, it was Guillermo Ochoa’s time. Supporters had chanted for the legendary…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — In the 77th minute, finally, it was Guillermo Ochoa’s time.

Supporters had chanted for the legendary goalkeeper as he entered the pitch for warmups Wednesday. They shouted “Memo” — Ochoa’s nickname — before the starting lineups were announced in the stadium ahead of Mexico’s last World Cup group game against Czech Republic. Cries for “O-cho-a” reverberated through Estadio Azteca in the 73rd minute.

Head coach Javier Aguirre satisfied the crowd, and the nation, by bringing in the 40-year-old veteran to thunderous applause in a match that likely marks his farewell to El Tri.

“It’s the most beautiful thing that they recognize your effort,” Ochoa said of the fans after Mexico’s 3-0 win. “I always try to do it for them, to leave a mark. I think that today was a perfect closing.”

The setting for his farewell couldn’t have been better than at the Azteca stadium, where he made his professional debut with Club América in 2004.

“I felt the affection in the stadium where I was born, the stadium where I grew up.” Ochoa said. “It came to me when I was in the stands and I said ‘I want to be on the field and I want to play here in this stadium.’”

Ochoa etched his name alongside World Cup greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on Wednesday — albeit with an asterisk. While this tournament marks his sixth World Cup squad selection, it’s just his fourth that include on-field appearances.

Ochoa watched from the bench in Germany 2006 and South Africa 2010 before becoming Mexico’s undisputed ‘keeper from Brazil 2014 through Qatar 2022.

The man known as Memo rose to prominence following a man-of-the-match performance in a 0-0 draw with hosts Brazil in the 2014 World Cup, including a spectacular denial of a Neymar header that earned him international acclaim. He followed that outing with a similarly stunning performance in the round of 16 against the Netherlands, once again earning the player of the match award.

He also delivered a strong performance in the 2018 tournament, including a clean sheet against defending champion Germany. Then, despite starting the 2022 tournament well with a man-of-the-match outing against Poland, Ochoa conceded a late goal against Saudi Arabia to seal Mexico’s first group-stage elimination since 1978.

Ochoa’s presence at his sixth World Cup was in jeopardy until an injury to projected starter Luis Ángel Malagón, who had anchored Mexico’s Nations League and Gold Cup triumphs last year, opened a path to this final curtain call. And what a show it was.

“If they had asked me to make a script a couple of years ago, I don’t think it would have turned out better than it did tonight,” Ochoa said. “It was wonderful. It was perfect.”

He entered to the sound of more than 85,000 people in Azteca chanting his name. The songs burst out soon after, followed by cacophonous cheers when he had his first touch.

After the final whistle, Ochoa’s teammates tossed him into the air in celebration.

“In the end, I think that is the most beautiful thing of all,” Ochoa said. “The affection of my teammates.”

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Jack Little is a student in the University of Georgia’s Carmical Sports Media Institute.

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