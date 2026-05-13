All Times EDT Sunday’s Games Eugene 13, Vancouver 8 Spokane 8, Tri-City 3 Hillsboro 8, Everett 5 Tuesday’s Games Eugene…

All Times EDT

Sunday’s Games

Eugene 13, Vancouver 8

Spokane 8, Tri-City 3

Hillsboro 8, Everett 5

Tuesday’s Games

Eugene 17, Tri-City 4

Spokane 7, Hillsboro 3

Vancouver 6, Everett 5, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Eugene at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Spokane at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

Everett at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Eugene at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Spokane at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

Everett at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

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