Las Vegas visits Chicago after Cardoso’s 30-point outing

Las Vegas Aces (13-5, 10-4 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (6-12, 1-7 Eastern Conference) Chicago; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Las Vegas Aces (13-5, 10-4 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (6-12, 1-7 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago Sky hosts the Las Vegas Aces after Kamilla Cardoso scored 30 points in the Chicago Sky’s 124-94 victory over the Portland Fire.

The Sky are 3-6 on their home court. Chicago averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 3- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Aces are 8-2 in road games. Las Vegas is third in the WNBA with 27.2 defensive rebounds per game led by A’ja Wilson averaging 7.2.

Chicago scores 85.7 points per game, equal to what Las Vegas gives up. Las Vegas averages 89.8 points per game, 1.2 more than the 88.6 Chicago gives up.

The Sky and Aces match up Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cardoso is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Sky. Sydney Taylor is averaging 14.4 points and 1.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jackie Young is averaging 15.9 points and 6.7 assists for the Aces. Wilson is averaging 26.1 points and 9.8 rebounds while shooting 52.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 3-7, averaging 88.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.4 points per game.

Aces: 8-2, averaging 88.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Rickea Jackson: out for season (knee), DiJonai Carrington: out (foot).

Aces: Dana Evans: day to day (leg), Chennedy Carter: day to day (illness), Janiah Barker: day to day (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.