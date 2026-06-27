Golden State hosts New York after Jones’ 26-point performance

New York Liberty (12-7, 8-1 Eastern Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (12-7, 7-5 Western Conference) San Francisco; Sunday, 7 p.m.…

New York Liberty (12-7, 8-1 Eastern Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (12-7, 7-5 Western Conference)

San Francisco; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty visits the Golden State Valkyries after Jonquel Jones scored 26 points in the Liberty’s 99-88 loss to the Seattle Storm.

The Valkyries have gone 9-3 at home. Golden State ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 29.6 points per game in the paint led by Gabby Williams averaging 6.6.

The Liberty are 6-3 on the road. New York is sixth in the WNBA scoring 88.9 points per game while shooting 46.2%.

Golden State is shooting 41.0% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 43.8% New York allows to opponents. New York averages 10.5 more points per game (88.9) than Golden State gives up to opponents (78.4).

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Valkyries won 87-70 in the last matchup on May 22. Williams led the Valkyries with 16 points, and Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Valkyries. Janelle Salaun is averaging 11.4 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Stewart is averaging 19.4 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Liberty. Jones is averaging 15.3 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 60.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Valkyries: 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Liberty: 7-3, averaging 91.0 points, 36.3 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points.

INJURIES: Valkyries: Iliana Rupert: out for season (pregnancy).

Liberty: Satou Sabally: day to day (concussion).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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