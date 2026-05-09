Goodman leads Rockies against the Phillies after 4-hit outing

Colorado Rockies (16-23, fourth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (17-22, third in the NL East) Philadelphia; Saturday, 6:05…

Colorado Rockies (16-23, fourth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (17-22, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (1-3, 5.04 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (2-3, 5.06 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -194, Rockies +161; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies take on the Philadelphia Phillies after Hunter Goodman’s four-hit game on Friday.

Philadelphia is 17-22 overall and 10-12 at home. The Phillies have an 11-5 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Colorado has an 8-12 record on the road and a 16-23 record overall. The Rockies have hit 40 total home runs to rank ninth in the NL.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has seven doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 22 RBIs while hitting .214 for the Phillies. Brandon Marsh is 15 for 35 with three doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

Mickey Moniak has seven doubles, a triple and 11 home runs while hitting .315 for the Rockies. Goodman is 10 for 43 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .254 batting average, 4.11 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Rockies: 3-7, .271 batting average, 6.50 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (calf), Kyle Backhus: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Lazar: 60-Day IL (oblique)

Rockies: McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (tricep), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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