Diamondbacks bring home losing streak into matchup with the Mets

New York Mets (15-23, fifth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (17-20, third in the NL West) Phoenix; Saturday,…

New York Mets (15-23, fifth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (17-20, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Clay Holmes (4-2, 1.69 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (1-3, 9.95 ERA, 2.32 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -127, Diamondbacks +107; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks look to end their three-game home losing streak with a win against the New York Mets.

Arizona is 17-20 overall and 10-9 at home. The Diamondbacks have a 14-7 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

New York has a 15-23 record overall and a 9-11 record on the road. The Mets are 8-1 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ildemaro Vargas has a .353 batting average to lead the Diamondbacks, and has seven doubles, two triples and six home runs. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 11 for 35 with three RBIs over the last 10 games.

Marcus Semien has six doubles and two home runs for the Mets. Juan Soto is 10 for 39 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 2-8, .195 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Mets: 6-4, .230 batting average, 3.69 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: day-to-day (illness), Carlos Santana: 10-Day IL (groin), Jordan Lawlar: 60-Day IL (wrist), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Joey Gerber: 15-Day IL (finger), A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (lat), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (thumb), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (back), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (spinal lumbar ), Jared Young: 10-Day IL (knee), Francisco Lindor: 10-Day IL (calf), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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