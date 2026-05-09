San Francisco Giants and Pittsburgh Pirates play in game 2 of series

Pittsburgh Pirates (21-18, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (15-23, fifth in the NL West) San Francisco;…

Pittsburgh Pirates (21-18, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (15-23, fifth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 9:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Braxton Ashcraft (1-2, 3.02 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Giants: Landen Roupp (5-2, 3.18 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates -116, Giants -104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

San Francisco is 15-23 overall and 9-11 in home games. The Giants are 10-2 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Pittsburgh has a 21-18 record overall and a 10-9 record in road games. The Pirates have a 13-6 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has seven doubles and two triples while hitting .314 for the Giants. Casey Schmitt is 11 for 38 with a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Brandon Lowe has eight doubles and 10 home runs for the Pirates. Konnor Griffin is 13 for 36 with three doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 2-8, .216 batting average, 4.17 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .255 batting average, 4.91 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Giants: Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Erik Miller: 15-Day IL (back), Jared Oliva: 60-Day IL (wrist), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daniel Susac: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Jake Mangum: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (illness), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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