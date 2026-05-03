Flyers’ Tippett, Hurricanes’ Nikishin out for opener of 2nd-round series

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Philadelphia forward Owen Tippett sat out the Flyers’ 3-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Philadelphia forward Owen Tippett sat out the Flyers’ 3-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night in Game 1 of the second-round playoff series.

The Flyers ruled out their regular-season goals leader about a half-hour before the start of the game due to an undisclosed injury.

Philadelphia struggled to generate much offense or sustain pressure on Carolina netminder Frederik Andersen, managing just nine shots on goal through two periods and being outshot 3-2 on its four power-play chances.

Tippett had 28 goals and 23 assists in the regular season, then had one goal and one assist in the six-game series against Pittsburgh that marked Philadelphia’s first postseason appearance since 2020.

The Flyers said Tippett is considered day to day.

The Hurricanes took the ice a week after closing out a sweep of Ottawa. But defenseman Alexander Nikishin was out of the lineup Saturday as he continues to recover from a concussion suffered on a jarring hit by Tyler Kleven in Game 4. Nikishin had returned to skating in a yellow no-contact jersey by Wednesday, then shed that practice Friday.

Coach Rod Brind’Amour said Saturday morning that Nikishin needed to complete another test as he works to clear the concussion protocol. Veteran Mike Reilly drew in for Nikishin, and had the primary assist on Logan Stankoven’s series-opening goal and the secondary assist on Jackson Blake’s score that gave Carolina a 2-0 first-period lead..

Carolina forward Nikolaj Ehlers was back after a lower-body injury made him a late scratch for Game 4.

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