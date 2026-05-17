Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $200 in FanCash for Cavs-Pistons Game 7

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer and secure $200 in FanCash. New players who redeem this offer and place a $20 bet on the NBA Playoffs or any other sport will unlock the FanCash. Click here to start signing up.

There is no shortage of options for sports fans this weekend. The NHL playoffs are underway and the MLB season is heating up. With that said, we expect to see a lot of interest in the NBA this weekend. New players can sign up with Fanatics Sportsbook and start reaping the rewards.

Redeem this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer and turn a $20 bet on the NBA Playoffs into $200 in FanCash.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Delivers $200 in FanCash

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $20, Get $200 in FanCash Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified May 17, 2026

There is nothing complicated about this Fanatics Sportsbook promo. New players can create an account and start with a $20 bet on the NBA, NHL, MLB, PGA Championship or any other sport. No matter what happens in the selected game, players will receive $200 in FanCash.

Think of this offer as a head start on the weekend. We expect to see a lot of interest in the NBA’s only Game 7 of the second round. New players can get a feel for the Fanatics Sportsbook app while using this bonus. This is the perfect time to take advantage of this offer.

How to Get Started With This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Offer

Creating an account on Fanatics Sportsbook is a quick and hassle-free process. Follow the step-by-step guide below to get in on the action:

Click on any of the links on this page to get started. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods (online banking, PayPal, Apple Pay, credit card, debit card, etc.)

Start with a $20 bet on the NBA Playoffs or any other sport to unlock $200 in FanCash.

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Betting Preview, Odds

Basketball fans are in luck on Sunday. The Detroit Pistons are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers in a pivotal Game 7. The New York Knicks await the winner of this series. The home team won the first four games of this series, but both teams have bounced back with road wins. Game 7 is a total toss-up.

Donovan Mitchell and James Harden will need to up their games after disappointing performances in Game 6. Cade Cunningham is leading the charge for Detroit, but he will need to cut down on his turnovers if the Pistons want to be a serious title contender. Take a closer look at the current odds on Cavaliers vs. Pistons (odds are subject to change before tip-off):