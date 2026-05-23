Fallou Fall and Daniel Edelman score goals, Ben Lundt has 2 saves; St. Louis beats Austin 3-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Fallou Fall scored his first career goal in the 56th minute, Ben Lundt made his season…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Fallou Fall scored his first career goal in the 56th minute, Ben Lundt made his season debut and had two saves, and St. Louis City beat Austin FC 3-0 on Saturday in the final match before the World Cup break.

Daniel Edelman scored his first goal for St. Louis to cap the scoring in the 90th minute.

St. Louis (4-6-4) is unbeaten, with three wins, in its last four. The 30-year-old Lundt started in place of Roman Bürki (quad) and had his third career shutout.

Austin (3-7-5), which fired coach Nico Estévez and sporting director Rodolfo Borrell on Monday, has lost three consecutive games and is winless in four straight. Davy Arnaud served as interim coach against St. Louis, but the club did not indicate if he will coach the team beyond that.

Eleven different St. Louis players have scored a goal this season — tied with four other teams for most in MLS.

Fall, a 22-year-old defender in his second MLS season, put away a sliding first-touch shot that skipped into the net to cap the scoring.

St. Louis took a 1-0 lead when Tomas Totland’s cross was headed into the net by Austin’s Guilherme Biro for an own goal in the 40th minute.

Brad Stuver had four saves for Austin.

St. Louis defender Dante Polvara went off due to an apparent injury and was replaced in the 23rd minute by Lukas MacNaughton.

Austin beat St. Louis 2-0 at home May 3.

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