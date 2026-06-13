Diamondbacks play the Reds with 1-0 series lead

Arizona Diamondbacks (35-34, third in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (32-36, fifth in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Saturday, 4:10…

Arizona Diamondbacks (35-34, third in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (32-36, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Mike Soroka (8-3, 3.28 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Reds: Rhett Lowder (3-3, 5.01 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks -138, Reds +116; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati is 32-36 overall and 16-17 in home games. The Reds are 17-30 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Arizona is 14-20 in road games and 35-34 overall. The Diamondbacks have an 18-6 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sal Stewart has 13 doubles and 13 home runs for the Reds. Matt McLain is 8 for 31 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 11 home runs while slugging .441. Geraldo Perdomo is 12 for 34 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 2-8, .224 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .206 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Elly De La Cruz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Pierce Johnson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Santana: 60-Day IL (groin), James McCann: 10-Day IL (quadricep), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.