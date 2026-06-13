Braves look to stop slide in game against the Mets

Atlanta Braves (45-24, first in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (31-38, fifth in the NL East) New York;…

Atlanta Braves (45-24, first in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (31-38, fifth in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Martin Perez (4-3, 3.02 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Mets: Sean Manaea (1-1, 5.02 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -113, Braves -106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves head into the matchup with the New York Mets as losers of three straight games.

New York has gone 17-17 in home games and 31-38 overall. The Mets have a 7-12 record in games decided by one run.

Atlanta has a 45-24 record overall and a 23-13 record on the road. Braves pitchers have a collective 3.28 ERA, which leads the majors.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has five doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 32 RBIs for the Mets. Bo Bichette is 12 for 39 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Michael Harris II has nine doubles and 13 home runs for the Braves. Matt Olson is 12 for 41 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .227 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by three runs

Braves: 5-5, .232 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Mets: Luis Robert: 60-Day IL (back), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (spinal lumbar ), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (wrist), Francisco Lindor: 10-Day IL (calf), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (hip), Clay Holmes: 60-Day IL (fibula), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (thumb), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Spencer Strider: day-to-day (arm), Sean Murphy: 60-Day IL (finger), Kyle Farmer: 10-Day IL (forearm), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Kinley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drake Baldwin: 10-Day IL (oblique), Hurston Waldrep: 60-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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