Even Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher wading into rumors about Pep Guardiola’s future

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has waded into the big question over Pep Guardiola’s future. With rumors…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has waded into the big question over Pep Guardiola’s future.

With rumors circulating that the Manchester City manager will walk away at the end of the season, Gallagher took to social media to offer an update.

Responding to a post saying this will be Guardiola’s last season at City, Gallagher posted on X: “It’s funny that as I’ve just got of the phone with him and he’s said the opposite.”

It is not clear if the rock singer was joking, but his comments were enough to make the back page of one British tabloid newspaper. The lifelong City fan later added “he just wanted to tell me not to believe all these malicious rumors.”

Guardiola’s future has engaged English soccer for much of the season. The coach still has another year on his contract and has repeatedly talked about the future. But after 10 years and 16 major titles at City the possibility of his departure is being openly discussed.

“Everybody wants to fire me,” Guardiola said in March when questioned following defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League. “One day I will come out here and say, ‘Bye, bye guys.’”

beIN Sports presenter Richard Keys declared with certainty in January, “He’s gone at the end of the year anyway. So I mean that’s a given. Gone.”

However, asked by Sky Sports if he was motivated to keep building his team, Guardiola said he was and added he was “more energetic than a long, long time ago.”

It is a dangerous game to second guess Guardiola, who has repeatedly signed new contracts at City despite speculation he would leave.

His decade-long spell makes City his longest job in management by far after a four-year stint at Barcelona and three at Bayern Munich.

He has won six Premier League titles and the club’s first Champions League, and he is in contention to win his second domestic treble this season.

City can close the gap to league leader Arsenal to two points by beating Brentford on Saturday. Next week it plays Chelsea in the final of the FA Cup, having already won the English League Cup.

The title race is in Arsenal’s hands following City’s surprise 3-3 draw against Everton on Monday. But victory for City against Brentford at Etihad Stadium would keep the pressure on Arsenal, which plays relegation-fighting West Ham on Sunday.

If this is to be Guardiola’s final season in English soccer, he is intending to go out on a high.

Key matchups

Man City versus Brentford has added importance after the draw against Everton. Arsenal’s trip to West Ham will have consequences at the top and bottom of the standings. West Ham dropped into the relegation zone last week after Tottenham’s win against Aston Villa. Tottenham plays Leeds on Monday.

Liverpool hosts Chelsea on Saturday. Liverpool is aiming to seal Champions League qualification and Chelsea is trying to end a six-game losing run in the league.

Players to watch

With 10 goals in his last 15 games, Benjamin Sesko is in outstanding form for Manchester United, which plays Sunderland on Saturday.

Victor Gyokeres is also finding some of his best form for Arsenal as it closes in on a Premier League and Champions League double. The Sweden international is up to 25 goals for club and country this season.

Out of action

Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez clashed heads with Nottingham Forest forward Morgan Gibbs-White last week, leading to both being substituted. Mohamed Salah is still to return from a hamstring injury and Liverpool teammate Alexander Isak was also missing from last week’s 3-2 loss to Manchester United.

Off the field

Chelsea fans continue to voice their displeasure over another chaotic campaign, which has seen two coaches fired and the Club World Cup winner slip down the standings. They have announced planned protests ahead of the FA Cup final plus the home league game against Tottenham on May 19.

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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