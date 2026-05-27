Emerson Hancock leads Mariners to 4-1 win over the Athletics and ends Kurtz’s 48-game on-base streak

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Emerson Hancock allowed one hit in six innings, Victor Robles had three hits and the…

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Emerson Hancock allowed one hit in six innings, Victor Robles had three hits and the Seattle Mariners beat the Athletics 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Josh Naylor and Mitch Garver each had two hits, and the Mariners had 11 as a team. They were 5-for-10 with runners in scoring position, and stranded eight on base.

Hancock (4-2) struck out three and walked two, picking up his seventh quality start this season. José A. Ferrer and Gabe Speier combined for two scoreless innings of relief, and Andrés Muñoz allowed Tyler Soderstrom’s homer in the ninth.

Garver appeared to have a two-run double in the second inning, but it was overturned to a ground-rule double that scored one and held Rob Refsnyder at third after the ball was lodged in the outfield wall.

Cole Young’s sacrifice fly on the next at-bat got Refsnyder across, and J.P. Crawford added his own sac fly that brought in Garver to cap off a three-run inning.

Julio Rodríguez tacked on one more run with an RBI single in the fourth inning.

Gage Jump (0-1) allowed nine hits and four runs in five innings in his major league debut. The 73rd overall pick in 2024, he struck out five and picked up his first big league punchout in three pitches against Crawford to start the game.

Nick Kurtz went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts to end his historic 48-game on-base streak. He is tied with Mark McGwire’s 1996 streak for the longest in a single season in A’s history, and had the longest overall since Texas’ Shin-Soo Choo had a 52-game streak in 2018.

Up next

A’s RHP Luis Severino (2-5, 4.23) takes the hill against Mariners RHP Logan Gilbert (2-4, 4.04) for the finale of the three-game series.

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