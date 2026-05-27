theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for MLB, Thunder-Spurs Game 6

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All new users can dive into a full MLB betting slate, or get a look at Game 6 between the Thunder-Spurs Thursday, by redeeming theScore Bet promo code WTOP. This welcome offer equips new customers with a massive $1,000 Bet Reset, granting excellent flexibility to jump into Wednesday’s slate with a built-in safety net here.







theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for $1,000 MLB Bonus

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP new theScore Bet User Offer (All States) $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 27th, 2026

We put a lot of stock in finding promotions that actually serve the bettor, and this one delivers. New theScore Bet customers can place a first cash wager on any available market or game, and if that initial bet happens to lose, they will get 100% of their wager back in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000. Best of all, no opt-in is required to secure this safety net. It does stand to reason that you don’t have to wager the full $1,000 to participate—you can bet whatever amount fits your bankroll strategy, and if it falls short, you still get 100% of that specific amount refunded in bonus bets.

If the market goes against you and your first wager settles as a loss, the refund hits your account within 72 hours. To help you diversify your next card, the refund is split into five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible initial wager. Just remember to move quickly on your next read, as these bonus bets must be used within seven days of receipt before they expire.

Use theScore Bet MLB Bonus Today

When digging into today’s consensus odds, here is how the marquee matchups are priced:

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres: Phillies -149 / Padres +130 | Total: O/U 7.5

Phillies -149 / Padres +130 | Total: O/U 7.5 Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Cubs -105 / Pirates -115 | Total: O/U 8.5

Odds are provided by theScore BET and are accurate as of May 27, 2026.

Let’s break down the math. If you place a $10 bet on the Philadelphia Phillies (-149), a winning ticket nets a $6.71 profit. On the flip side, hunting for value with a $10 wager on the San Diego Padres (+130), returns $13.00 in winnings. A typical spread bet at standard -110 odds yields a $9.09 profit on a $10 stake. Scaling those stakes up for a $1,000 wager, backing the Phillies earns $671.14, hitting on the longshot Padres wins $1,300.00, and a standard -110 bet returns $909.09.

How to Redeem theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Securing your $1,000 Bet Reset is a painless process, but you need to follow the right steps to ensure you lock in the value. To claim this welcome bonus ahead of today’s first pitch, follow this guide:

Download the App: Head over to the App Store or Google Play Store and download theScore Bet app directly to your mobile device. Register an Account: Open the app and start the sign-up process. You will need to create and register an account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, address, and date of birth) to verify your identity and location. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration phase, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP. Users will need to enter this promo code regardless of which welcome offer they are claiming. Place Your First Wager: After completing the above steps—following the app download, registering an account, and entering the promo code WTOP—you are ready to get in on the action. Simply place your first real cash wager of up to $1,000 on any market at theScore Bet.

Whether you decide to use your first bet backing the Cubs, taking a swing on a Padres longshot, or building a ticket around futures prices, you can operate with confidence knowing a loss triggers a 100% refund in bonus bets up to $1,000.