Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani hit on the hand by a pitch, exits game against the Rockies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani was hit on the right hand by a pitch and left the Los Angeles…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani was hit on the right hand by a pitch and left the Los Angeles Dodgers’ game against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.

The two-way superstar was struck by Rockies starter Kyle Freeland in the fourth. Ohtani left after grounding out in the fifth. He was 0 for 2 with a run scored.

Ohtani is scheduled to start on the mound for the Dodgers in the series finale on Wednesday. Manager Dave Roberts said before the game Tuesday that Ohtani likely would hit as well.

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