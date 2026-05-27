All Times EDT Sunday’s Games Hillsboro 6, Eugene 0 Spokane 7, Vancouver 6 Tri-City 6, Everett 3 Tuesday’s Games Tri-City…

All Times EDT

Sunday’s Games

Hillsboro 6, Eugene 0

Spokane 7, Vancouver 6

Tri-City 6, Everett 3

Tuesday’s Games

Tri-City 3, Spokane 2

Hillsboro 5, Everett 4

Vancouver 3, Eugene 0

Wednesday’s Games

Spokane at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Everett at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

Eugene at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Spokane at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Everett at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

Eugene at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

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