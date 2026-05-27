All Times EDT
Sunday’s Games
Hillsboro 6, Eugene 0
Spokane 7, Vancouver 6
Tri-City 6, Everett 3
Tuesday’s Games
Tri-City 3, Spokane 2
Hillsboro 5, Everett 4
Vancouver 3, Eugene 0
Wednesday’s Games
Spokane at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.
Everett at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.
Eugene at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Spokane at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.
Everett at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.
Eugene at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
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