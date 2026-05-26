All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 34 17 .667 — New York 32 22 .593…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 34 17 .667 — New York 32 22 .593 3½ Toronto 25 29 .463 10½ Baltimore 24 30 .444 11½ Boston 22 30 .423 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 32 24 .571 — Chicago 27 26 .509 3½ Minnesota 26 28 .481 5 Kansas City 22 32 .407 9 Detroit 21 33 .389 10

West Division

W L Pct GB Athletics 27 27 .500 — Seattle 26 29 .473 1½ Texas 24 29 .453 2½ Houston 24 31 .436 3½ Los Angeles 20 34 .370 7

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 36 18 .667 — Washington 28 27 .509 8½ Philadelphia 27 27 .500 9 Miami 26 29 .473 10½ New York 22 32 .407 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 31 20 .608 — St. Louis 29 23 .558 2½ Chicago 29 25 .537 3½ Cincinnati 28 25 .528 4 Pittsburgh 28 26 .519 4½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 34 20 .630 — San Diego 31 22 .585 2½ Arizona 29 24 .547 4½ San Francisco 22 32 .407 12 Colorado 20 35 .364 14½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 1

Baltimore 9, Tampa Bay 7, 13 innings

N.Y. Yankees 4, Kansas City 3

Washington 10, Cleveland 2

Houston 9, Texas 0

Miami 8, Toronto 2

Seattle 9, Athletics 2

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Miami at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (Pérez 3-6) at Toronto (Gausman 4-3), 1:07 p.m.

Washington (Mikolas 1-3) at Cleveland (Williams 7-3), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 2-4) at Athletics (Springs 3-5), 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Matz 4-1) at Baltimore (Bassitt 4-3), 6:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Soriano 6-3) at Detroit (Mize 2-3), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 4-2) at Boston (Early 4-2), 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota (Prielipp 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 7-1), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0) at Kansas City (Cameron 2-3), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Burrows 2-6) at Texas (deGrom 3-4), 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 1

Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Mets 2

Arizona 6, San Francisco 2

Washington 10, Cleveland 2

Philadelphia 3, San Diego 0

Miami 8, Toronto 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 3

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Miami at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami (Pérez 3-6) at Toronto (Gausman 4-3), 1:07 p.m.

Washington (Mikolas 1-3) at Cleveland (Williams 7-3), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (May 3-5) at Milwaukee (TBD), 1:40 p.m.

Arizona (Soroka 6-2) at San Francisco (McDonald 2-1), 3:45 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 5-2) at San Diego (Buehler 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-4) at Pittsburgh (Chandler 1-6), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 4-2) at Boston (Early 4-2), 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 4-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Sugano 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 4-2), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

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