All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|34
|17
|.667
|—
|New York
|32
|22
|.593
|3½
|Toronto
|25
|29
|.463
|10½
|Baltimore
|24
|30
|.444
|11½
|Boston
|22
|30
|.423
|12½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|32
|24
|.571
|—
|Chicago
|27
|26
|.509
|3½
|Minnesota
|26
|28
|.481
|5
|Kansas City
|22
|32
|.407
|9
|Detroit
|21
|33
|.389
|10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Athletics
|27
|27
|.500
|—
|Seattle
|26
|29
|.473
|1½
|Texas
|24
|29
|.453
|2½
|Houston
|24
|31
|.436
|3½
|Los Angeles
|20
|34
|.370
|7
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|36
|18
|.667
|—
|Washington
|28
|27
|.509
|8½
|Philadelphia
|27
|27
|.500
|9
|Miami
|26
|29
|.473
|10½
|New York
|22
|32
|.407
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|31
|20
|.608
|—
|St. Louis
|29
|23
|.558
|2½
|Chicago
|29
|25
|.537
|3½
|Cincinnati
|28
|25
|.528
|4
|Pittsburgh
|28
|26
|.519
|4½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|34
|20
|.630
|—
|San Diego
|31
|22
|.585
|2½
|Arizona
|29
|24
|.547
|4½
|San Francisco
|22
|32
|.407
|12
|Colorado
|20
|35
|.364
|14½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 1
Baltimore 9, Tampa Bay 7, 13 innings
N.Y. Yankees 4, Kansas City 3
Washington 10, Cleveland 2
Houston 9, Texas 0
Miami 8, Toronto 2
Seattle 9, Athletics 2
Tuesday’s Games
Washington at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
Miami at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Seattle at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Miami (Pérez 3-6) at Toronto (Gausman 4-3), 1:07 p.m.
Washington (Mikolas 1-3) at Cleveland (Williams 7-3), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 2-4) at Athletics (Springs 3-5), 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Matz 4-1) at Baltimore (Bassitt 4-3), 6:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Soriano 6-3) at Detroit (Mize 2-3), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 4-2) at Boston (Early 4-2), 6:45 p.m.
Minnesota (Prielipp 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 7-1), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0) at Kansas City (Cameron 2-3), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Burrows 2-6) at Texas (deGrom 3-4), 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh 2, Chicago Cubs 1
Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 1
Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Mets 2
Arizona 6, San Francisco 2
Washington 10, Cleveland 2
Philadelphia 3, San Diego 0
Miami 8, Toronto 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 3
Tuesday’s Games
Washington at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
Miami at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Miami (Pérez 3-6) at Toronto (Gausman 4-3), 1:07 p.m.
Washington (Mikolas 1-3) at Cleveland (Williams 7-3), 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis (May 3-5) at Milwaukee (TBD), 1:40 p.m.
Arizona (Soroka 6-2) at San Francisco (McDonald 2-1), 3:45 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 5-2) at San Diego (Buehler 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-4) at Pittsburgh (Chandler 1-6), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 4-2) at Boston (Early 4-2), 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 4-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Sugano 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 4-2), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
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