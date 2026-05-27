Diamondbacks’ Nolan Arenado leaves win over Giants with right groin tightness

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Arizona third baseman Nolan Arenado left the Diamondbacks’ 7-5 victory over the San Francisco Giants on…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Arizona third baseman Nolan Arenado left the Diamondbacks’ 7-5 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night in the seventh inning because of groin tightness.

Arenado was replaced at third base by Jose Fernandez to start the bottom of the seventh after going 1 for 2 with a walk and a run scored. The Diamondbacks announced Arenado was removed with tightness in his right groin.

The 10-time Gold Glove winner and eight-time All-Star is hitting .271 overall with seven home runs and 27 RBIs in his first season with Arizona. Arenado was acquired from St. Louis along with $31 million in January for right-hander Jack Martinez.

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