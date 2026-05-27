Dodgers’ Kiké Hernández likely sidelined by a left oblique strain after a scorching return

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kiké Hernández is likely headed to the injured list with a strained left oblique just two…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kiké Hernández is likely headed to the injured list with a strained left oblique just two days into his season debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 34-year-old utility man homered in his first at-bat on Tuesday night, then doubled in his second before leaving a 15-6 win over the Colorado Rockies after his at-bat in the fourth inning.

“It’s not a season-ending thing, so that’s something to be hopeful with,” manager Dave Roberts said after the game. “But yeah, it’s just a bummer.”

Hernández was off to a hot start after missing the first 53 games of the season while rehabbing from left elbow surgery during the offseason. He went 4 for 4 with two doubles and the homer in his first two games. Fans gave him a standing ovation when he was introduced Monday and cheered him loudly again Tuesday.

A chastened Hernández admitted he tweaked his oblique during batting practice on Monday, shortly before telling the media that he was pain-free.

“I was embarrassed because it didn’t even happen in the game,” he said. “I thought it was just weird tightness. Never done an oblique before, so I didn’t really know what I was feeling. Compared to some of the things I’ve played through in the past, it was nothing.”

He received treatment before Tuesday’s game and believed he could start and bat ninth in the lineup.

“The homer swing felt awful. The next at-bat I went out there, I swung and missed on the first pitch and didn’t feel great,” Hernández said. “After that I went into survival mode.”

Roberts talked to him in the dugout during the game, urging him to keep his head up.

“Honestly, at that point I was kind of not there, so I’m not necessarily sure everything that he said to me,” Hernández said. “I feel pretty defeated right now. Hopefully, we get somewhat good news tomorrow.”

Initially, he said he only felt pain when he was swinging.

“That’s kind of why I thought I could play,” Hernández said. “When I hit the double, it didn’t just hurt to swing, it also hurt to run, so I knew that it was time to stop.”

Teammate Mookie Betts sustained a right oblique strain in early April while running the bases. The 33-year-old shortstop missed 36 days before being activated on May 11.

“It sucks,” Betts said. “We saw as soon as he came he brought life to us, but we’ll just see how the rehab and whatnot goes. He’ll be back.”

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