Clark leads Indiana against Golden State after 22-point game

Indiana Fever (4-2, 0-1 Eastern Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (4-2, 2-0 Western Conference) San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Indiana Fever (4-2, 0-1 Eastern Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (4-2, 2-0 Western Conference)

San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Fever -1.5; over/under is 169.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever faces the Golden State Valkyries after Caitlin Clark scored 22 points in the Fever’s 90-82 victory over the Golden State Valkyries.

Golden State finished 23-21 overall with a 14-8 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Valkyries averaged 77.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.3 last season.

Indiana went 24-20 overall last season while going 11-11 on the road. The Fever averaged 16.9 points off of turnovers, 12.6 second-chance points and 18.1 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Valkyries: Iliana Rupert: out for season (pregnancy).

Fever: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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