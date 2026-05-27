Las Vegas faces Dallas, seeks 5th straight road win

Las Vegas Aces (4-2, 1-2 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (4-3, 0-1 Western Conference) Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT…

Las Vegas Aces (4-2, 1-2 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (4-3, 0-1 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Aces -2.5; over/under is 174.5

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces hits the road against Dallas Wings aiming to continue its four-game road winning streak.

Dallas went 10-34 overall and 4-20 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Wings averaged 81.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 88.0 last season.

Las Vegas went 30-14 overall and 16-8 in Western Conference play during the 2025-26 season. The Aces averaged 16.1 points off of turnovers, 10.7 second-chance points and 20.3 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Wings: None listed.

Aces: Dana Evans: day to day (leg).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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