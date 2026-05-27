Oklahoma City looks to clinch conference finals against San Antonio in game 6

Oklahoma City Thunder (64-18, first in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (62-20, second in the Western Conference) San…

Oklahoma City Thunder (64-18, first in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (62-20, second in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Spurs -3.5; over/under is 218.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Thunder lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder look to clinch the series over the San Antonio Spurs in game six of the Western Conference finals. The Thunder defeated the Spurs 127-114 in the last meeting on Wednesday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 32 points, and Stephon Castle led the Spurs with 24.

The Spurs are 36-16 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio has an 8-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Thunder have gone 41-11 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is third in the Western Conference scoring 119.0 points per game and is shooting 48.4%.

The Spurs make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (43.7%). The Thunder are shooting 48.4% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 45.1% the Spurs’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Wembanyama is averaging 25 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.1 blocks for the Spurs. Devin Vassell is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.1 points and 6.6 assists for the Thunder. Alex Caruso is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 6-4, averaging 118.2 points, 49.0 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points per game.

Thunder: 8-2, averaging 117.9 points, 40.9 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: David Jones Garcia: out for season (ankle).

Thunder: Ajay Mitchell: out (calf), Jalen Williams: out (hamstring), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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